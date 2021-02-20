Two men from Great Yarmouth jailed for total of eight years for dealing cocaine

Two men from the Great Yarmouth area have been sentenced in connection with an investigation into the supply of cocaine.

26-year-old Charlton Glover, from Cobholm, and 23-year-old Tobias Coker, from Rollesby, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, 18th February, to be sentenced.

They both previously pleaded guilty at earlier hearings.

Charlton was sentenced to four years and six months in prison. Tobias was sentenced to three years and 6 months in prison.

They were each also made to pay a victim surcharge.

We are really pleased with this result, as it sends out a strong message that we will not tolerate drug dealing, and will target those who supply drugs on the streets of Norfolk. We were able to prove that Glover and Coker have been dealing cocaine for a long time, following a thorough and diligent investigation by the Moonshot East team. Steve Lee, Acting Sergeant

The investigation into cocaine supply began on August 1st 2019. Credit: PA

The investigation began on August 1st 2019 when officers from Operation Moonshot East attempted to stop a Mercedes A Class on North Quay in Great Yarmouth.

Tobias Coker was the driver. He ran from the vehicle and discarded evidence into the river Bure.

He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was later released under investigation.

On the 15th of January 2020, officers stopped a white BMW 1 series close to Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth. The driver, Charlton Glover, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

Officers searched Glover's home address and found more than £10,000 in his bedroom.

He was taken in for questioning and later released under investigation.

Officers soon linked the pair and they were both re-arrested and charged with the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Glover was also charged for possession of criminal property.

Read more: