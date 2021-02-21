Major upgrade work on Great Yarmouth's Haven Bridge starts

Major work to upgrade Great Yarmouth's Haven Bridge starts today. It comes after a series of ongoing technical problems with the bridge's old lifting equipment.

This comprehensive upgrade is expected to resolve many of the issues caused by the lifting bridge's ageing equipment. Residents and businesses in and around Great Yarmouth need this bridge to be reliable, and this is what this work is intended to achieve. Cllr Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport

The major upgrade is costing £1.2m and there will be additional works carried out alongside the scheme this spring.

These current works along with previous urgent work completed last year, are expected to bring the total investment in the bridge in the last year to £2.2m.

The bridge will remain open during the day for traffic and pedestrians but there will be some evening and overnight closures in March.

It's hoped the work will be finished by the summer. But because of the age of the structure there is the possibility of other issues being exposed during improvement works.

The Councils ays every effort will be made to complete the work as swiftly as possible given the importance of the bridge to both road and river users.

The improvements have been made possible thanks to the £22m highway funding for Norfolk that the Department for Transport announced in May 2020.

With £1.2m allocated to the Haven Bridge upgrades.

Additional funding will be from the county council's capital works budget.