'Suspicious item' found in Norfolk countryside turns out to be pair of mannequin legs
Police in Norfolk were sent to Wretton near Downham Market on Saturday, 20th Feb, after a worried dog walker called to say they'd found a 'suspicious item'.
Upon arrival to a field in the village, officers discovered what looked to be the bottom half of a man stuck in a hedge.
However, police say they were relieved to find that what appeared to be a body at first wasn't so sinister after all.
It turns out someone had been creative with a pair of mannequin legs, even dressing them in a pair of blue jeans and black trainers.
In a Twitter post, King's Lynn Police said "no two days are ever the same in our job", and added if anyone is "missing a pair of mannequin legs after being creative", then they can find them at Downham Market Police Station...
