Police in Norfolk were sent to Wretton near Downham Market on Saturday, 20th Feb, after a worried dog walker called to say they'd found a 'suspicious item'.

Upon arrival to a field in the village, officers discovered what looked to be the bottom half of a man stuck in a hedge.

However, police say they were relieved to find that what appeared to be a body at first wasn't so sinister after all.

It turns out someone had been creative with a pair of mannequin legs, even dressing them in a pair of blue jeans and black trainers.

In a Twitter post, King's Lynn Police said "no two days are ever the same in our job", and added if anyone is "missing a pair of mannequin legs after being creative", then they can find them at Downham Market Police Station...

