The University of Cambridge has unveiled the programme for its new festival, the Cambridge Festival.

It'll be held between March 26th and April 4th this year and is set to host a series of free, online events that can be viewed by anyone round the world.

The festival aims to tackle and offer solutions for humanity's most pressing issues, from pandemics to climate chance.

There will be over 350 events in total, including debates, discussions, lab tours and much more.

Hundreds of prominent figures and experts will also feature, including broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough.

Through its sheer volume and scope, the Cambridge Festival is a true reflection of the immense impact the University of Cambridge continues to have on our world through its research. We are excited to be sharing and involving people, from right across the world, in the forward-thinking work of the University and its collaborators during the 10 days. Naomi Clements-Brod, Festival Manager

Also set to feature is:

Leading expert in carbon footprinting Professor Mike Berners-Lee

Statistician Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter

Marine biologist, broadcaster and writer Helen Scales

Naturalist and TV presenter Chris Packham

Professor of politics David Runciman

Theatre director and producer and Founder of the WOW Foundation, Jude Kelly

Psychologist Professor Sir Simon Baron-Cohen

Human rights barrister and author Philippe Sands

TV presenter Liz Bonnin

Author and broadcaster Nina Schick

Dr Rowan Williams, the former Archbishop of Canterbury.

David Attenborough is set to feature at the festival. Credit: Cambridge University

The Cambridge Festival is divided into four key themes: health environment, society and explore.

You can see the full programme of events here.