Cambridge University unveils programme for its brand-new festival
The University of Cambridge has unveiled the programme for its new festival, the Cambridge Festival.
It'll be held between March 26th and April 4th this year and is set to host a series of free, online events that can be viewed by anyone round the world.
The festival aims to tackle and offer solutions for humanity's most pressing issues, from pandemics to climate chance.
There will be over 350 events in total, including debates, discussions, lab tours and much more.
Hundreds of prominent figures and experts will also feature, including broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough.
Through its sheer volume and scope, the Cambridge Festival is a true reflection of the immense impact the University of Cambridge continues to have on our world through its research. We are excited to be sharing and involving people, from right across the world, in the forward-thinking work of the University and its collaborators during the 10 days.
Also set to feature is:
Leading expert in carbon footprinting Professor Mike Berners-Lee
Statistician Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter
Marine biologist, broadcaster and writer Helen Scales
Naturalist and TV presenter Chris Packham
Professor of politics David Runciman
Theatre director and producer and Founder of the WOW Foundation, Jude Kelly
Psychologist Professor Sir Simon Baron-Cohen
Human rights barrister and author Philippe Sands
TV presenter Liz Bonnin
Author and broadcaster Nina Schick
Dr Rowan Williams, the former Archbishop of Canterbury.
The Cambridge Festival is divided into four key themes: health environment, society and explore.
You can see the full programme of events here.