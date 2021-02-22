Captain Sir Tom Moore funeral to take place on Saturday

The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore have announced his funeral will take place on Saturday (27 February), asking people to stay at home.

In line with current Covid restrictions, the funeral will be attended by eight members of Captain Tom’s immediate family including his daughters and four grandchildren.

Lucy and Hannah, Captain Tom’s daughters, said they were sad his funeral would just be a small family event.

Sadly, like so many other families affected by the pandemic, we have no choice but to hold a small family funeral, which will take place this Saturday. Whilst we understand so many people wish to pay their respects to our father, we ask that the public and the press continue to support the NHS by staying at home. Lucy Teixeira and Hannah Ingram-Moore

An online book of condolence has been opened for people to pay their respects.

Sir Tom captured the hearts of the nation with his fundraising efforts during the first lockdown when he walked 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday, raising more than £32 million for the NHS.

He died at Bedford Hospital on 2 February after testing positive for Covid-19.

How the family are asking people to commemorate Captain Sir Tom