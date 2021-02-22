New virtual high street scheme to launch in Huntingdonshire to get people shopping locally
A new virtual high street service is due to launch in Huntingdonshire this week.
The scheme is called 'Click it Local' and aims to support independent shops during the pandemic.
From weekly food essentials, gifts and treats to last-minute basics, customers will be able to buy from local shops and get it delivered on the same day.
The scheme has been announced in partnership with Huntingdonshire's District Council.
Since the pandemic began last March, businesses across our district have experienced very significant effects on their operating models and income streams as they navigate changing restrictions on their ability to trade.
Cllr Ryan Fuller added:
"Click it Local is a fantastic opportunity for our local high street businesses in Huntingdonshire to have an online presence. We aim to encourage more people to shop locally and support independent businesses that are at the centre of our local economy. The new service will provide customers with a convenient and safe way to shop online, whilst supporting their local businesses.”
The founder of Click it Local, Steve Koch, says he wanted to find a way for more people to shop locally:
I love shopping locally so wanted to find a way to help small shops offer the same level of speed and convenience that today’s online customers have come to expect. Our aim is to ensure we can all continue to shop local, support independent shops and provide for the local community.
Stores that have already signed up to Click it Local Huntingdonshire Include:
Lorenzo’s Coffee
St Ives Refill Centre
Pet Havens
Warboys Hardware
This Little Piggie
Crafty Monkey
Happy Earth Refills
Herrimans Farm
The Riverport Muesli Company
Janet Church Interiors
La Muse
Afternoon Tea by the Mrs Ps
The Eco Earth Shop
Beau Beauty Bar
The Pantry by Diamond Hampers
Musicstreet
Go Grazie
Bury Framing and Printing
Alfresco Dining Company
Click it Local has already successfully launched in Cambridgeshire, Brighton, Essex and parts of London and is now looking to extend to further towns and villages across the UK in a bid to support local and independent business.
In these unprecedented times, we need to find more ways to support our local businesses. The Click it Local initiative can make a real difference, from business owners to our residents, shopping has become more accessible to all.