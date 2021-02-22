A new virtual high street service is due to launch in Huntingdonshire this week.

The scheme is called 'Click it Local' and aims to support independent shops during the pandemic.

From weekly food essentials, gifts and treats to last-minute basics, customers will be able to buy from local shops and get it delivered on the same day.

The scheme has been announced in partnership with Huntingdonshire's District Council.

Since the pandemic began last March, businesses across our district have experienced very significant effects on their operating models and income streams as they navigate changing restrictions on their ability to trade. Cllr Ryan Fuller, Executive Leader of Huntingdonshire District Council

Cllr Ryan Fuller added:

"Click it Local is a fantastic opportunity for our local high street businesses in Huntingdonshire to have an online presence. We aim to encourage more people to shop locally and support independent businesses that are at the centre of our local economy. The new service will provide customers with a convenient and safe way to shop online, whilst supporting their local businesses.”

The high-street scheme has been announced in partnership with Huntingdonshire's District Council. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The founder of Click it Local, Steve Koch, says he wanted to find a way for more people to shop locally:

I love shopping locally so wanted to find a way to help small shops offer the same level of speed and convenience that today’s online customers have come to expect. Our aim is to ensure we can all continue to shop local, support independent shops and provide for the local community. Steve Koch, founder of Click It Local

Stores that have already signed up to Click it Local Huntingdonshire Include:

Lorenzo’s Coffee

St Ives Refill Centre

Pet Havens

Warboys Hardware

This Little Piggie

Crafty Monkey

Happy Earth Refills

Herrimans Farm

The Riverport Muesli Company

Janet Church Interiors

La Muse

Afternoon Tea by the Mrs Ps

The Eco Earth Shop

Beau Beauty Bar

The Pantry by Diamond Hampers

Musicstreet

Go Grazie

Bury Framing and Printing

Alfresco Dining Company

Click it Local has already successfully launched in Cambridgeshire, Brighton, Essex and parts of London and is now looking to extend to further towns and villages across the UK in a bid to support local and independent business.