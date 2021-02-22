Captain Sir Tom Moore wrote about his own death in a book, saying it was "odd and rather touching" that people he had never met might weep.

The fundraising hero, who lived in Bedfordshire, hoped to release a book just before is 101st birthday.

Today his family released the final chapter of ‘Captain Tom’s Life Lessons’ after announcing that a small private funeral will be held this weekend for him.

In the chapter, Sir Tom spoke about the funeral.

Previously, my funeral would have made one little line in the local newspaper and been attended by only a handful of people, but I expect there'll be a few more now. Someone will have to make extra cake and sandwiches, and it won't be me. Captain Sir Tom Moore

His family said that Captain Tom was open about plans.

Over the past year our father spoke openly about his death and his funeral, and had wondered out-loud if perhaps the interest in him over the last 12 months would mean we would need to have more Victoria Sponge cakes available for the extra guests. Sadly, like so many other families affected by the pandemic, we have no choice but to hold a small family funeral. Lucy Teixeira and Hannah Ingram-Moore

In the book he spoke about plans for music at the service, saying he wanted the Frank Sinatra hit - My Way. "I always did things my way and especially like the line about having too few regrets to mention.

"It's odd and rather touching to think that people might weep over my passing - strangers I've never even met.

"If I can, I'd like to watch my own funeral from a distance.

"That would be quite the joke as I looked down and chuckled at everyone making a lot of fuss over me."

Sir Tom, who lived with one of his daughters and her family in Marston Moretaine, said he had also given thought to his epitaph.

"When I was younger I enjoyed listening to The Goon Show on the wireless, and one of the comedians who always made me laugh the hardest was Spike Milligan" he said.

"Like me, he fought in the Second World War, but was wounded in Italy.

"When he died at the age of 83, he wrote his own epitaph, which was engraved in Gaelic on his headstone.

"It reads: 'I told you I was ill'.

"This always made me laugh, so I think I'd ask for the simple inscription of my name, the dates of my earthly span, and the words: 'I told you I was old'."

Captain Tom's Life Lessons will be published on April 2.