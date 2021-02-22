PM Announcement: What it means for the Anglia region

Watch more from our reporter Matt Hudson

The Prime Minister today announced a roadmap out of the third national lockdown for England.

Schools have a date for the return of all pupils and the rule of six will be back from the end of March. Also in time for Easter, two households of any number will be able to meet outdoors.

But what does it mean for our region? ITV Anglia has joined people from across the East to get their reaction on the latest announcement.

From Essex to Suffolk, here is what people had to say.

Mike Riccio

From 12 April at the earliest shops and outdoor beer gardens will be allowed to reopen, the Government's road map said. Mike is a hairdresser from Saffron Walden and says he is 'frustrated'.

Maria Broadbent

The Prime Minister's announcement revealed that the hospitality sector will have to wait a little longer for its phased reopening.

Restaurants and pubs will be able to start operating, but only if they have an outside area from 12 April.

Maria owns the Casa Restaurant and explained they are glad there is now a date, but she still wants support.

Hannah Brookman

Schools will be the first to fully reopen as part of the lockdown exit plan. From 8 March year groups will start to arrive back in class.

Hannah is Head of School at Tollgate primary in Bury St Edmunds. She is happy schools are heading back and will make sure the right precautions are in place.

Josh Aston

Gyms and swimming pools could also open up on 12 April. Josh works as a coach for Corby's Shirefit. He said whilst it is good there is a 'light at the end of the tunnel' he worries the date may get extended.

William Hunter

The owner of a record store, Vinyl Hunter, William says in the past things have not always gone to plan.