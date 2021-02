Stevenage police station and nearby roads have been closed after a man wanted to get rid of a grenade.

The man reportedly found the device during a house clearance and went to the station to surrender it.

Roads in the area will be closed as a ‘precaution’ until the device is safely dealt with.

Roads surrounding the station have been closed Credit: Steve LP

A bomb disposal team remotely assessed the grenade and are now en route to collect it.