The "strongest person I've ever known" - a mother of five from Suffolk who died in a car crash has been remembered in a tribute by her family.

Rachael Louise Bond from Bury St Edmunds died following a crash on 6 February when she was travelling from Tuddenham.

One of her five children shared a tribute which remembers who she was.

Mum was the strongest person I’ve ever known. Mum was so very kind, caring, bubbly, always laughing and always smiling. Mum wasn’t just my mum but my best friend too. I speak for everyone when I say mum was always there when we needed her. Mum always wanted to spend time with all 5 of her kids and it breaks everyone’s hearts to know that she’s left us all behind. Tribute by Rachael's family

The tribute goes on to describe how the family hope to honour her memory.

We’ve made a pact that we’ll continue doing what you loved and go where you loved. You’re never going to get to see us kids all grow up and watch us put our roots down and start our own family. But you'll always be in our hearts but we all wish you were here to lead the way. It still hasn’t sunk in for many of us that you're gone. But you’re not angel mum, but a butterfly now. Tribute by Rachael's family

Credit: ITV News Anglia

The incident occurred when Rachael's Mercedes C Class and a Ford Focus collided on Higham road towards the A14. She died four days later on 10 February.

Suffolk police are still appealing for witnesses who saw the crash or the manner of driving of either driver involved.

To give evidence, quote CAD reference 192 of 6 February 2021 to Suffolk police.