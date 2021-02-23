A doctor has thanked the volunteers who helped her continue to treat patients at Norfolk's hospitals despite the snowy weather earlier this month.

Charlie Dunford, a urology consultant at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), said she was unable to get to work using her own car when Storm Darcy brought heavy snow to the region from 7 February.

"I had unfortunately already crashed my vehicle on the Monday (8 February), and the 4x4 rescue team and lowland rescue team came to my aid, and got me to work," she said.

Ms Dunford's video message was shared by Norfolk and Waveney CCG on their social media sites.

Watch: Charlie Dunford's message to the 4x4 volunteers who helped her get into work

She said she wanted to say thank you "on behalf of the hospital" for the "fabulous and fantastic" work done by Norfolk and Suffolk 4x4 Response and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue.

Both teams, along with their counterparts in Suffolk and Essex, worked throughout the cold snap to get NHS staff to work.

Ms Dunford, who occasionally also works at Cromer Hospital and the James Paget, added: "Lots and lots of patients who had been waiting for operations for such a long time because of the pandemic, and really were desperate for their operations, didn't get cancelled.

"I was still able to operate all week and that was down to the fantastic and fabulous work those volunteers do."