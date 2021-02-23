Center Parcs announce plans to reopen this Spring

Center Parcs has confirmed it is planning to reopen all of it's UK villages - including Elvedon and Bedfordshire - from April 12. Yesterday, the Prime Minister announced that holiday lets could re-open in the UK in April if the data around Covid-19 allows.

‘Self-contained’ accommodation - like holiday lets without shared facilities - can reopen from step two of the lockdown easing plan.Center Parcs had been closed since restrictions first came into force last year. It's hotels and apartments will remain closed but the self-contained lodges will be open to guests visiting with their own household.

A spokesperson for the company said in a statement today:

"Following the latest announcement, we are planning to reopen our UK villages from April 12 - this is subject to the country moving to the next step of the 'roadmap' by this date. "In line with the guidance issued, guests will be able to visit with their own household in our fully self-contained lodges, but will not be able to book accommodation in either our hotel or apartments. We will be operating a restaurant delivery service and the majority of outdoor activities will be available.

"We are currently reviewing the guidance to understand exactly what restrictions will be in the place and will provide an update on this as soon as possible.

"Guests with existing bookings who no longer wish to visit will be given the option to move their dates with no amendment fee or cancel their break and receive a full refund, in line with our Book With Confidence guarantee. Any guests with breaks booked up to 11 April 2021 will be offered the same options."