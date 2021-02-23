Colchester United Head Coach Steve Ball has left the club after a run of 13 games without a win.

Ball's final game in charge was Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at home to Exeter City.

Colchester have slipped down the League Two table at an alarming rate in recent weeks, with their last win coming at Scunthorpe United in early December.

"Following the game tonight and a discussion I had with Steve, it was decided that the best way forward was for him to leave his position as Head Coach," chairman Robbie Cowling said.

"Steve has been with the club in different capacities for a long time and I would like it placed on record our thanks to him for his hard work and dedication."

Ball was appointed as Head Coach in July following the departure of previous boss John McGreal.

He previously worked as McGreal's assistant and continued the U's recent tradition of appointing from within.