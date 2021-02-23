You can watch Graham Stothard's piece here.

The family of a six year old girl murdered more than three decades ago are calling for her killer to be placed on the sex offenders register.

Collette Gallacher was abducted, raped and murdered in Corby in 1986 by Adam Stein, who's due to be released from prison soon.

Collette's sisters want more checks to be placed on him to keep the public safe.

Collette had been on our way to school but never made it. Hundreds of people turned out in Corby to search for her, but it was in vain.

Stein abducted, raped and murdered the six-year-old in February 1986.

The Sex Offenders' Register was only introduced in 1997, and anyone who committed a crime before then does not have to go on the list.

Claire wasn't born when her older sister Collette was killed, murdered by Stein who was just 26 at the time.

Adam Stein was 26 when he murdered Colette

Lauren was only 15-months-old. But the whole family still bears the scars from her loss.

Collette's sisters want others to be protected from the man who killed her Credit: ITV Anglia

None more so than their mum Karen. Filmed here at the time of her daughter's disappearance. Now, the emotions run too high for her to appear on camera.

Mum's she's a broken woman she is. She says 'the day that I lost Collette I detached from the world and I've never really come back again since'. She's got an overwhelming fear of something happening to one of us or the grandkids. Lauren Holmes

Hundreds went out to search for the missing girl in Corby Credit: ITV Anglia

Corby MP Tom Pursglove has already taken the matter to the Government.

Both the sisters now have families of their own. Claire's doing a Criminology and Psychology degree - partly because of what happened to her sister. They say growing up this has been their normal. They don't want it to be anyone else's.