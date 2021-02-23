Fears Essex families are slipping into fuel poverty because of pandemic

Staying at home has never been more important. In fact, millions of us have been doing it in order to save lives and protect the NHS for the past twelve months.

But, there are fears the financial pressures the pandemic is putting on many families mean they could slip into fuel poverty.

Colchester Christian's Against Poverty has been running a debt centre in the town since 2013 and compared to some of it's others in other parts of the country, it's always been a busy centre.

But, the pandemic has pushed it to new proportions, with a three month waiting list for it's services.

Debt Centre Manager Paula Goddard is fearful this is just the tip of the iceberg, and believes many more families in the town could be at risk of slipping into fuel poverty.

It's knowing that we can only see six people a month, because there is just not enough funding there for us to have more than myself and one other debt coach. And it's knowing that there's people phoning up that are being turned away. Paula Goddard, Colchester Christian's Against Poverty

Marjorie lives at home in Colchester with her 16 year old daughter Charlotte. Credit: ITV Anglia

Colchester community working together to tackle fuel poverty

Marjorie Armson has learning difficulties and has been shielding for much of the last year.

She is on sick leave from her job, and with her and her 16 year old daughter Charlotte at home so much more, she was struggling to put money in her gas and electric metres.

Until, she turned to Colchester Christian's Against Poverty (CCAP) for help.

I phoned Paula and I was nearly crying to her and I said, I need help, I can't afford my gas and electric and she said don't worry, we'll try and sort it out. Marjorie Armson

This winter the charity has had the help of a new tour de force on the goodwill scene in Colchester, Colchester's 'Anti-Loo Roll Brigade' (ALB).

Formed as a reaction to panic buying at the start of the pandemic in 2020, the group has gone from Facebook to an official not for profit community group.

Through it's fundraising and work with some of the most vulnerable in the town, it has enabled CCAP to give emergency fuel top-ups to more than just its own clients, including Marjorie and Charlotte.

CCAP's Paula Goddard explains how they've been able to work with Colchester's 'Anti-Loo Roll Brigade' to tackle fuel poverty.

2.1 million Households in England living in fuel poverty

20% Increase in demand for help from charity 'Fuel Bank Foundation' during pandemic

£87 - 96 Increase in energy price cap from April 2021

Essex County Council helping homeowners get greener

Marjorie's story is not unusual, the pandemic putting a strain on her finances and mental health. And she and her daughter being at home more, putting pressure on her fuel budget.

Earlier this month charity 'The Fuel Bank Foundation' published its latest fuel crisis report, revealing a 20% rise in demand for its services throughout 2020's lockdowns.

A few days later, the government published it's latest plan to tackle the fuel poverty crisis: 'Sustainable warmth: Protecting Vulnerable Households in England'.

Although its report relies on the latest 2018 data, it does highlight how important the home and protecting the NHS have become during Covid-19, stating 'living in fuel poverty can increase demand on the NHS with cold homes linked to flu, heart attacks and depression.'

One of its main focuses to try to tackle fuel poverty is to help homeowners and landlords make their houses more energy efficient. Something Essex County Council is working with it on.

Essex County Council is offering grants of up to £10,000 to 80 homeowners to make their houses more energy efficient. Credit: ITV Anglia

The catchily named, Green Homes Grant Local Authority Delivery Scheme means households with an income of £30,000 or less, with a home that has low energy efficiency, could qualify for a grant of up to £10,000 to have things like insulation or heating upgrades fitted.

Retired widower John Davies, who has lived in Clacton for 14 years is having work done on his home through the scheme.

He is hoping it could reduce his energy bills by £300 a year.

My wife and I used to sit in the front room with blankets over us and the heating is on! We couldn't seem to get the house warm at all, as much as we tried, it didn't work. John Davies

John told ITV Anglia, he'd been feeling the cold quite badly through this winter too, saying: "Because this house was built in the 30s the upper level is only single skin. By them rendering the walls makes it more profitable for warmth."

The scheme is not only designed to reduce people's heating bills, but also to increase the energy efficiency of some of Essex's ageing homes and therefore cut carbon emissions too.

John has lived in his home in Clacton for 14 years, his dog Bertie has been there for eight of them. Credit: ITV Anglia

But, despite the governments efforts to try to reduce fuel poverty, energy prices could rise soon.

For six months from 1st of April the price cap will increase by £96 to £1,138 for 11 million default tariff customers, and by £87 to £1,156 for 4 million pre-payment meter customers. This means energy providers could up their prices.

And if they do, chairities believe it could add to fuel poverty pandemic we're already facing.

What is fuel poverty?

'Heating or eating' is the phrase used to define the choice facing many people in fuel poverty. But, it does have an official metric.

This month, the government changed that metric, meaning fuel poverty is now defined differently. It used to be measured using the Low Income High Costs (LIHC) indicator, which meant a household was considered fuel poor if: their required fuel costs were above average, and if they were to meet those costs, they would be left with an income below the poverty line.

Now, it will be measured using the Low Income Low Energy Efficiency (LILEE) indicator, which means a household is considered fuel poor if: their home has a low energy efficiency rating and they have an income below the poverty line, once they've paid their fuel bills.

Under the old metric 2.5 million households in England were considered fuel poor, under the new one that has fallen to 2.1 million.