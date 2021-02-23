Ipswich drug dealer who drove at police before running away is jailed

An Ipswich drug dealer has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

Sanchez Hamilton, 31, of Hadleigh Road in Ipswich, was caught after he crashed his Audi TT in February 2020 after driving it at police officers in Lincolnshire at over 90 mph.

He escaped and ran off, but police found £5000 in cash and a Nokia mobile phone linked to drug supply in Ipswich inside the car.

When police searched his home in Ipswich they found heroin and cash.

Hamilton admitted running the ‘mouse’ drugs line in Ipswich between 30 January 2020 and 16 September 2020. He was sentenced to five years and eight months.

DC Chris Townrow of the Serious Crime Disruption Team said: "This is another great result that gets another drug dealer off the streets of Ipswich. Hamilton has paid the price for thinking he could evade the law and this considerable prison sentence reflects his criminal intentions on this occasion.

"This sends out a strong message that we won’t tolerate drug dealing and we will target those who decide to supply drugs on the streets of Suffolk.”