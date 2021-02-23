New masts provide wifi boost for passengers travelling with Greater Anglia

The train company Greater Anglia is working with mobile phone network, EE, to improve 4G coverage on the network in East Anglia.

New phone masts at weak points along the track are being put up to strengthen the signal.

In total, 35 masts are being erected with one in Cambridgeshire, nine in Essex, eight in Norfolk, six in London and 11 in Suffolk.

The project has seen 24 of them installed so far with work continuing this year to complete the project.

Clinton Smith, Greater Anglia’s Head of Information Technology Projects, said, “This important project will enable us to ensure we have reliable 4G coverage across as much of the rail network as possible.

It means our train systems can operate smoothly and reliably as they will maintain a good signal and passengers can benefit from un-interrupted free WiFi and mobile phone coverage when travelling with us. “It also offers the added benefit of improving mobile coverage for communities in the vicinity of the masts and for the emergency services in rural areas. Clinton Smith, Greater Anglia

Jon Pollock, Director of BT’s Enterprise unit, South and Wales, said having access to a reliable and resilient mobile network – both for the public and our emergency services – was a top priority.

Greater Anglia offers free on-board WiFi to help commuters enjoy more productive travel time and reduce personal data charges.

Last year, Greater Anglia also increased the bandwidth on its new Stadler trains to ensure customers could enjoy fast browsing speeds when using the free WiFi, even if many passengers were logged on at once.

The new Stadler trains operate on regional routes in Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex, the Norwich – London mainline and Stansted Express services.