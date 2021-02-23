Police hunt gang of masked teens on bikes after two attacks in Leighton Buzzard

Police are appealing for information after a robbery and an assault were carried out by a gang of masked teenagers on bikes in Leighton Buzzard.

At around 9pm on Sunday (21 February), a man was walking on Vandyke Road when he was approached by four teenage boys on bikes.

The man was threatened, and when he took out his phone to call the police, he was punched in the face by two of the teenagers.

As he turned to run away, he was punched again and his mobile phone was stolen.

The attack stopped when some cars were driven past, and the offenders biked off in the direction of Clarence Road.

The offenders are described as white boys, aged between 16 and 18-years-old. All were wearing dark clothing, with hooded tops and face masks.

Later that evening, at around 10.30pm, five youths on bikes approached a man on Hockliffe Road.

One teenager asked the man if he knew the time, before punching and kicking him. The man suffered minor injuries and was seen by an ambulance crew as a precaution.

PC Jenny Buckley, from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Team, investigating, said: “These two incidents happened within a close distance of each other, in a short space of time and we have to consider that they may be linked.

“We cannot tolerate this type of behaviour and would be keen to hear from anyone who was in the areas of either incident at the time, particularly anyone who saw teenagers on bikes matching these descriptions, or if you noticed anything suspicious.

“We would especially like to hear from you if you have dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information can get in touch via the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre or webchat, or by calling 101. Please quote reference 474 of 21 February in relation to the Vandyke Road incident or 476 of 21 February regarding the Hockcliffe Road one.