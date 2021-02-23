RSPCA called to Chelmsford station to rescue seagull stuck in a bin
A seagull had to be rescued by the RSPCA after he got stuck inside a bin in Chelmsford station. The bird was spotted digging through rubbish in the bin under the railway last Tuesday, scavenging for food.
A passer-by noticed the gull was still there a while later so they called the RSPCA, concerned that the bird may be stuck.
Animal rescuer Chloe Frost lifted the gull free, checked it over and then released it in a quiet road.
She said:
No doubt this cheeky gull was on the lookout for something to eat and thought he'd try his luck in the bin. It seems he got in without a problem, but getting out wasn't quite as straightforward. I'm really glad people gave us a call as it was a simple rescue that helped the gull back on his way again. We checked him over and he was fine. Maybe he'll think twice about climbing in a bin again!