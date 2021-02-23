RSPCA called to Chelmsford station to rescue seagull stuck in a bin

A seagull had to be rescued by the RSPCA after he got stuck inside a bin in Chelmsford station. The bird was spotted digging through rubbish in the bin under the railway last Tuesday, scavenging for food.

A passer-by noticed the gull was still there a while later so they called the RSPCA, concerned that the bird may be stuck.

Animal rescuer Chloe Frost lifted the gull free, checked it over and then released it in a quiet road.

She said: