Speeding driver jailed for killing wife's soulmate in Wellingborough

A driver who struck and killed a devoted husband as he crossed the road with his wife in Wellingborough has been sentenced to 33 months in jail.

Isaiah Pink, 54, from Mears Ashby, was doing 64 mph in a 40 mph zone when he struck 74-year-old Lovaine 'Luffy' Donaldson in Sywell Road last January.

The court heard Pink hit Mr Donaldson at 6.30am on January 8, 2020. CCTV suggested he had not braked prior to the impact.

In a heart-breaking statement read out at court, Luffy’s wife Angela revealed that since they became a couple in 1972, they had only ever spent one night apart in their 46-year relationship.

“Not only was Luffy my husband,” she said. “He was my soulmate and best friend. We did absolutely everything together.

“When Luffy died we had only enjoyed two years of retirement together which has left me feeling robbed of our retirement years together.

“It has left me feeling heartbroken – Luffy was my world.”

Following the crash, a forensic collision investigator examined the scene and found that Pink had been driving about 24mph over the limit.

At Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Monday, February 22), Pink was sentenced to 33 months in prison.

Lead Investigator - DC Janette Maitland, said: “Luffy Donaldson and his wife Angela had one of those exceptionally special relationships where, even after 46 years, they were still very much in love and spent every minute together.

“The pain Angela feels at her husband’s passing therefore cannot be put into words.