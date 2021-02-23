The number of coronavirus cases per head of population in the Anglia region is now below the rate it was before the second lockdown in November. The level of decline in cases since the start of the year is beginning to slow down.

The number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 in the East of England is now below the first peak in April last year for the first time since the middle of December.

On Sunday there were 1,504 patients being treated in hospitals in the region - the lowest number since 15 December.

Scientists and health officials will be watching that the number of infections in future don't risk a surge in hospitalisations as part of the four tests for the step-by-step easing of lockdown restrictions announced as part of the government's roadmap.

They also will be assessing the effectiveness of the vaccine programme and any new variants of the disease.

The latest weekly coronavirus figures for the Anglia region show that there were 8,138 new cases in the seven days to 18 February.

That represents 112 cases per 100,000 in the population of the region, which is the lowest rate since 2 November 2020. The rate across England in the same period was 122 cases per 100,000.

8,138 Positive tests for coronavirus in the Anglia region in the week ending 18 February

10,179 Positive tests for coronavirus in the Anglia region in the week ending 11 February

There is still a wide variation in the levels of positive tests across the Eastern Counties with 330 cases per 100,000 in Corby in Northamptonshire down to 48 per 100,000 in Mid Suffolk. The rate in Corby remains the highest in England with Peterborough third highest at 270 per 100,000.

As the number of positive tests fall, the infection rate can vary from day to day from place to place. In the latest data, there was a 42% week-on-week rise in Brentwood in Essex, where additional testing has been ordered after a case of the South African variant was discovered.

There were also small increases in cases in Rutland, Babergh, Wellingborough, Great Yarmouth, East Hertfordshire and Basildon.

The infection rate of each local authority area in the Anglia region is listed below

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Thursday 18 February, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Monday 22 February on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (19-22 February) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Thursday 18 February (with the previous week in brackets)

Corby - 329.6 (347.6) - down 5%

Peterborough - 270.0 (276.9) - down 3%

Rutland - 237.9 (182.8) - up 30%

Luton - 223.4 (277.4) - down 19%

Wellingborough - 222.1 (203.2) - up 9%

Kettering - 219.1 (264.3) - down 17%

Fenland - 196.4 (245.5) - down 20%

Northampton - 171.0 (213.3) - down 20%

East Northamptonshire - 156.6 (158.7) - down 1%

Bedford - 146.0 (223.3) - down 35%

Tendring - 145.3 (185.6) - down 22%

Stevenage - 140.0 (201.5) - down 31%

Gt Yarmouth - 139.9 (129.9) - up 8%

Milton Keynes - 131.4 (131.4) - no change 0%

Daventry - 130.3 (147.8) - down 12%

Breckland - 125.0 (150.0) - down 17%

Huntingdonshire - 124.7 (147.2) - down 15%

Brentwood - 118.1 (83.1) - up 42%

Welwyn Hatfield - 117.8 (192.6) - down 39%

Thurrock - 112.4 (127.9) - down 12%

Harlow - 108.0 (156.2) - down 31%

Norwich - 107.4 (167.9) - down 36%

King's Lynn and West Norfolk - 103.0 (163.8) - down 37%

Castle Point - 101.8 (110.6) - down 8%

Colchester - 101.7 (104.3) - down 2%

Three Rivers - 100.7 (116.8) - down 14%

Central Bedfordshire - 98.0 (138.6) - down 29%

Southend - 92.3 (125.1) - down 26%

Rochford - 91.6 (97.3) - down 6%

Basildon - 89.2 (88.7) - down 1%

Hertsmere - 88.6 (132.5) - down 33%

Ipswich - 86.9 (115.4) - down 25%

Watford - 81.8 (164.6) - down 50%

Broxbourne - 81.2 (124.4) - down 35%

Braintree - 79.9 (144.2) - down 45%

East Hertfordshire - 78.1 (76.1) - up 3%

Broadland - 78.0 (89.5) - down 13%

East Cambridgeshire - 74.6 (109.1) - down 32%

North Hertfordshire - 72.6 (133.3) - down 46%

St Albans - 71.4 (119.9) - down 40%

Chelmsford - 69.0 (109.9) - down 37%

East Suffolk - 66.9 (75.8) - down 12%

Cambridge - 66.5 (78.5) - down 15%

Uttlesford - 65.7 (87.6) - down 25%

Dacorum - 65.3 (105.3) - down 38%

West Suffolk - 64.8 (82.1) - down 21%

Epping Forest - 64.5 (87.3) - down 26%

Babergh - 60.8 (54.3) - up 12%

South Norfolk - 60.3 (77.4) - down 22%

South Northamptonshire - 59.3 (85.7) - down 31%

Maldon - 57.0 (98.6) - down 42%

South Cambridgeshire - 55.3 (96.2) - down 42%

North Norfolk - 51.5 (56.3) - down 8%

Mid Suffolk - 48.1 (52.0) - down 7%The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Rutland, Northamptonshire and the unitary authority area of Milton Keynes

