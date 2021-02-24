Businesses call for more financial support as money worries reach critical point

Watch a report by Natalie Gray for the east of the anglia region

Watch a report by Rebecca Haworth for the west of the anglia region

Businesses in the Anglia region are calling for more financial support until all coronavirus restrictions are lifted in the summer.

Many haven't been eligible for any handouts and have been forced to find alternative work to survive.

Kerry Eustace is paying out more than a thousand pounds a month to keep her beauty salon closed in Framlingham in Suffolk.

She knows better times aren't far away, but says she still needs government support if she's to survive the toughest trading times of her life.

Financially obviously we've had a big hit here so we've had the grants from the council and from the government but we're going to be working at a reduced turnover yeah, it's going to be tough. Really a reduction in VAT is going to help massively. Kerry Eustace, Nail Salon owner

At the Old Five Bells pub in Northampton Landlady Liz Cox has concerns about the 12th April outdoor opening for hospitality and whether it will be enough to cover costs.

Whether or not I'll even be able to afford to employ staff to help because running backwards and forwards it's a large pub, so for me to do it on my own will be difficult and also you've got the April showers you've got to contend with and we don't really have any covering here so that would be another issue. Liz Cox, Landlady of the Old Five Bells

Jak Whitmore runs a company called 'Jak Ropa' working in the events industry. Credit: ITV News ANglia

Jak Whitmore from King's Lynn runs a lighting and events business. But with big weddings and conferences stopped, he's had to diversify to stop himself from going under.

In the events industry we were the first to close down and most likely to be the last to reopen as well, from weddings, to exhibitions and conferences, all stopped due to social distancing, it's been a long stretch without any work. Jak Whitmore, Events company owner

Businesses are hoping for good news in next weeks budget. The Prime Minister says for the duration of the pandemic the government will continue to do whatever it takes to protect jobs and livelihoods across the UK.