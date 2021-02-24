First signs of spring as temperatures warm up across the region

Forecasters are predicting "the first signs of spring" will be felt across much of the UK in the coming days, with some places experiencing weather more like May than February.

Highs are predicted for Norfolk and Cambridgeshire today (24th February)

Snowdrops at Anglesey Abbey, Cambridgeshire Credit: ITV News Anglia

The average temperature for the East of England at this time of year is 8ºC

Today (24th February) the temperature has reached 18.4ºC in Santon Downham, making it the warmest place in the country and the warmest day of the year so far.

The predicted highs are well above the UK average maximum temperature for February which stands at 6.6C (43.9F).

17C (62.6F) will eclipse the average maximum temperature for May, which is 14.8C (58.6F) for the UK, and 15.8C (60.4F) for England.

First signs of spring as temperatures warm up. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The rain is forecast to move down across the UK from Wednesday into Thursday, but is likely to clear by Friday

More sunshine is predicted for the end of the working week, with sunshine and mild temperatures again reaching up to 15C (59F) across the UK.

The mild weather comes three weeks after fresh snowfall and sub-zero temperatures across much of the UK.