Fresh appeal for people to take part in Covid-19 surge testing

Health chiefs have renewed an appeal for people to take part in a Covid-19 testing programme in Norfolk.

Around 6,100 people living and working in Diss and Roydon have now taken part in targeted surge testing after a case of the South African variant was found there.

Public Health officials are urging anyone who has yet to book a test to do so this week. They're also keen for those who collected home test kits to return them as soon as possible.

But they stressed that there has been such a huge community response that targets are being met earlier than expected.

The programme of precautionary testing, which was launched last Friday (19th February) to identify if there is wider spread of the South African variant of Covid-19.

Norfolk County Council's Deputy Director of Public Health Diane Steiner said:

"We couldn't be more pleased with the way local people have responded to our call to participate in this testing. "Once again, I want to extend my thanks to everyone who has taken the time to get tested at mobile testing units or by collecting test kits and returning them. It's been a truly great effort and will help us to identify if there is any wider spread of this variant. "We will now adjust our arrangements for testing to reflect this. I would appeal to anyone who has collected a home testing kit since Friday but not yet returned it to do so - please remember you need to drop it off within 24 hours of taking the test. "We are also still appealing to anyone who has not yet been tested to book an appointment at one of the mobile testing units, or to book a home testing kit, this week if possible."

Health Chiefs have been delighted with the initial response to the appeal Credit: ITV News Anglia

More information on how you can take part in the surge testing programme

Completed home tests can be dropped off at Midwich Ltd in Vince's Road Diss, or outside Roydon White Hart/Roydon Church any time between 9am and 7pm today (Wednesday 24 February).

From Thursday 25 February, kits can be dropped off daily between 8am and 6pm at Diss Leisure Centre. Tests can be booked for anyone over the age of 16 who lives or works in the parishes of Diss and Roydon.

Bookings can be made from 8pm each day by ringing 119 or visiting this Government website with appointments available at two mobile testing sites at: Roydon Community Centre, open daily from 10am to 4pm until Sunday 28 February. Diss Leisure Centre, open daily from 9am to 3pm until Thursday 4 March. Anyone unable to attend a mobile testing unit or experiencing difficulties with booking a test should contact the South Norfolk help hub on 01508 533933. For further information log on to www.norfolk.gov.uk/surgetesting