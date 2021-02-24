John Lister's legacy: Norfolk veteran inspires fresh fight against loneliness

Carers say the heartbreaking story of war veteran John Lister has inspired thousands of people to join the fight against loneliness.

In December, the 101-year-old from Norfolk told ITV News Anglia about the pain of isolation and grief after losing his wife of 70 years, Ella, to coronavirus.

His story went around the world and an online appeal to send him Christmas cards prompted an overwhelming response. Almost 20,000 were sent to Thorp House care home in Griston, near Thetford, along with a mountain of presents.

John died on January 2nd following surgery but, even now, cards continue to arrive. One was delivered this morning (February 24) from Austria.

His story has inspired thousands of people to send letters to other care home residents across the country.

Victoria Weller, founder of the national Postcards of Kindness Scheme, said they had attracted around 5,000 new members.

"The story about John Lister just broke everybody's hearts," she said.

"It was just so sad to see him so upset and everyone wanted to reach out and help him if they could. It's really highlighted the plight of so many elderly people."

John Lister received thousands of cards and letters after he spoke of the loneliness he felt after losing his wife to coronavirus. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It comes amid fears that the coronavirus pandemic could lead to a "pandemic of loneliness".

Age UK reports that 161,000 elderly people in the east say they are feeling lonely.

The charity says 60 per cent of over 65s are worried that the Covid crisis has isolated them from friends and family.

But from March 8th care home residents will be allowed a nominated visitor again.

Marcia Hughes, carer at Thorp House, said several people who wrote to John are now becoming pen-pals with other residents.

She said: "When we look at care homes, we see them as little isolated communities that exist on their own and don't need to be in the wider community any more - but they really do.

"Some of these people have had wonderful lives. Some of them have had very lonely lives but they all need to feel loved in the world."