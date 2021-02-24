New dates revealed for Dippy the Dinosaur's Norwich visit

Norwich Cathedral has announced new dates for the arrival of Dippy the Dinosaur.

The Covid-19 outbreak forced the postponement of the planned visit of the Natural History Museum's 26-metre long diplodocus skeleton.

The life-size cast had been touring the country away from its usual home in the main hall of the London museum.

The exhibition in Norwich was the last stop on the tour, and had been due to open on 11 July last year.

And there had been quite a lot of excitement around the visit when it was announced in 2018 - as this video reveals.

Today the cathedral revealed Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure, will actually take up residence in the Cathedral’s Nave in July. And there'll be plenty of time to see it, as the exhibition runs from July 13th until October 30th 2021.

Dippy heads to Norwich this July Credit: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Norwich Cathedral and the Natural History Museum are working together closely to ensure that visitors will be able to enjoy the exhibition safely when it opens in July, stressing all relevant guidance would be followed.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, said:

The past year has been an extremely challenging time for everyone, and we hope the new dates for Dippy’s visit will provide people of all ages with something exciting to look forward to in the year ahead. the Very Revd Jane Hedges

Dippy has previously visited Dorset County Museum, Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, Ulster Museum, Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow, Great North Museum: Hancock, Newcastle upon Tyne, National Museum Cardiff and Rochdale’s Number One Riverside.