The 'Snitch' has been caught: Missing Siberian Eagle Owl now safe and sound

A Siberian Eagle called 'Snitch' has been caught after going missing from the Raptor Foundation in Cambridgeshire.

Named after Harry Potter's "golden snitch", which is notoriously difficult to catch in the game of Quidditch, Snitch was finally tracked down by an "eagle-eyed" member of the public.

He was spotted perched in a tree in a garden in Woodhurst, not too far away from the Raptor Foundation.

Snitch the Siberian Eagle Owl is finally found. Credit: Raptor Foundation

After a "long standoff", the "Harry Potter Quidditch" namesake was finally secured and is now safe and well at the Raptor centre. Staff say he just has a "bruised ego" to deal with.