Bedfordshire and Suffolk among universities with highest dropout rate

The University of Suffolk had the highest rate of students dropping out during their first year of study, according to new statistics.

Of those starting an undergraduate course at the university in 2018/19, 23.8% of students under the age of 21 had left their courses by the start of the 2019/20 academic year.

At the University of Bedfordshire, meanwhile, the figure was 20.9%.

Overall, 6.7% of UK full-time students taking their first degree under the age of 21 did not continue past their first year of the course in 2018-19.

This figure is a drop of 0.1 percentage points compared to 2017-18.

By comparison to Suffolk and Bedfordshire, the University of Cambridge had a drop-out rate of 0.8% over the same time period.

Overall, 78.9% of 2018-19 entrants are projected to complete the degree they started, with 11.1% expected to leave higher education with no award.