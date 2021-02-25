Bells to ring out in honour of Captain Sir Tom

Church bells across the county will ring out in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore on Saturday 27 February to mark his funeral.

His family asked people to follow coronavirus restrictions and stay at home.

Churches will ring their bell 100 times to mark the life of the 100-year-old who inspired the nation.

In the village Captain Sir Tom lived in, Marston Moretaine, St Mary’s Church will be joining the commemoration.

St Mary's Church in Marston Moretaine will toll their bells 100 times Credit: ITV Anglia

An online book of condolence has also been opened for people to pay their respects.

Captain Sir Tom captured the hearts of the nation with his fundraising efforts during the first lockdown when he walked 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday, raising more than £32 million for the NHS.

He died at Bedford Hospital on 2 February after testing positive for Covid-19.

In line with current Covid restrictions his funeral will be attended by eight members of Captain Sir Tom’s immediate family including his daughters and four grandchildren.