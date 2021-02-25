Child seriously injured in dog attack

Police are appealing for information after a child was seriously injured following a dog attack in Peterborough.

At about 1.30pm yesterday (23 February), the victim, a nine-year-old boy, was walking along Braymere Road with his mother and siblings when they stopped to speak to a woman walking a Giant Schnauzer.

As the boy walked past the dog, he was badly bitten on the arm.

The boy was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he remains with serious injuries.

The dog, which was on a lead at the time of the incident, was subsequently seized and taken to kennels.

The dog owner, a woman, remained at the scene and no arrests have been made at this stage.

This was a terrifying experience for all those involved but especially the young boy who suffered a horrific arm injury. “Since the incident, he has undergone surgery and remains in hospital while he recovers. "Our investigation continues to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch with us if they have not done so already. Detective Sergeant Jason Hunns

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/10751/21 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.