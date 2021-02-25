Watch a report from ITV Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura

Students and teachers at a school in Bury St Edmunds have welcomed the decision for A-level and GCSE results to be awarded using teacher assessed grades this summer.

On Thursday, 25 February, Ofqual and the Department for Education confirmed that teachers would be able to choose their students' results, based on coursework and mock exams.

It follows the chaos of summer 2020, when the government's algorithm for deciding results negatively impacted disadvantaged pupils, prompting a u-turn to teacher assessed grades.

Trenica King, headteacher at Sybil Andrews Academy, welcomed the timing of the announcement.

She said: "It's really positive the announcement has come out today as that gives us far more to plan I think its really positive that the teachers get to have the biggest impact on what grades they're going to get, we feel we know our students really well."

ITV Anglia's Jonathan Wills spoke to Stephen Chamberlain, CEO of the Active Learning Trust which runs over 20 schools in East Anglia

One of her year 11 pupils, Dylan Marsh, said the past year had "been a struggle" and thought the decision on exam results was the right one.

"It’s quite a relief because my teachers understand me, they know what I can do, they know my ability," he said.

"With an exam it's completely unpredictable, I could be good at a subject and make a mistake in an exam and that is my grade."

His comments were echoed by classmate Christina Finlay, who said the teachers know the "work we’re capable of so we can get a fair grade, it's a really fair system I think for everyone to get the grade they deserve."

Schools minister Nick Gibb said the government believed teachers now had all the right tools to decide this summer's grades.

He said: "Teachers are professionals and we trust their judgement, and given the quality assurance processes that are in place, that are recommended by the exam boards, both at a school level and at an exam board level, I believe that we are doing everything we can to minimise the risk of those grades not being awarded fairly."

Results days for A-levels and GCSEs have been brought forward to the 10 and 12 August respectively, allowing more time for what Mr Gibb described as "a robust appeals process" for any grade disputes.

Ofqual said they had "taken on board" the criticism of last year's system in deciding what steps to take in 2021.

Simon Lebus, the interim chief regulator, said: "It wasn't felt to be a fair system, it wasn't felt to be a fair set-up.

"Teachers provided grades but then those grades were pulled into a giant mixer, to which was added the spice of the algorithm, the dreaded algorithm and people just didn't recognise the results that came up, they didn't feel they were fair and accurate and accurately represented what they'd learnt and how hard they'd tried."