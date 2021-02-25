Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Ipswich flat

A murder investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a flat near Ipswich's waterfront.

Officers were called to a block on Foundry Lane at 3.30am on Thursday, 25 February.

A woman in her 60s was found dead inside, and Suffolk Police have confirmed they are treating the death as suspicious.

A 55-year-old man known by the victim has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned.

Officers have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the major investigation team on 101, quoting reference 9411/21.