Click above to watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Charlie Frost

A mother of three from Essex has been likened to Meghan Markle after she dropped six dress sizes.

15 months ago 29 year old Tansy Arnett from Colchester was 18 stone but now she's weighs just over half of that.

Tansy has lost over seven stone- most of which took place during the pandemic

But, for a woman who has always known her worth is more than how much she weighs- her decision to make changes came after going to see a GP about neck pain.

Tansy says the weight loss has helped her mental health as well as physical Credit: ITV News Anglia

Tansy told ITV News Anglia that she has become healthier by addressing her emotional relationship with food and embracing a more balanced diet - most of which she has had to do during a pandemic

Although I knew I was overweight, having somebody, a professional your weight is impacting your physical health, that's really scary, my self-confidence was quite low, although I've always practiced self-love.. I've always been big on whatever size you are it doesn't matter but again the physical side effects make a big difference to how you feel and I just didn't recognise myself. Tansy Arnett

Tansy says she can now keep up with her three sons and partner Jay

Tansy says since losing the weight she has become much more active but her mental well being has improved as well as her health.

The primary school learning assistant, who has two 12-year-old twin boys Charlie and Keegan and toddler Harry, 2, has even been told she has all the markings of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

However while Tansy is flattered, she says, going from obese to a size 10 was about her health and well being, not just what she looks like.