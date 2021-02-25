Police are appealing for information after two stabbings in Peterborough.

Detectives say although two separate incidents, they are believed to have been committed by the same group of offenders in the Fulbridge Recreation Ground off Fulbridge Road between 7pm and 7.10pm on Wednesday 24 February.

The first victim was a 36-year-old man who was walking through the grounds at about 7pm when he was approached by a group of seven or eight people, believed to be teenage boys.

He was attacked but managed to flee to his home address nearby where he realised he had been stabbed multiple times, including a puncture to one of his lungs.

One of the victims remains in Peterborough City Hospital Credit: ITV News Anglia

He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The second victim was an 18-year-old man who was jogging through the park at about 7.10pm when a group of about eight teenage boys tried to call him over to them. He carried on running but the group approached him and he was stabbed by one of the group multiple times.

His iPhone was stolen by the group before they ran off in the direction of Shakespeare Avenue.

He managed to flag down a passing motorist who called for an ambulance before he was taken to hospital for treatment. He's since been discharged.

We have got officers patrolling the area throughout the day and night today and they will be looking to speak with any residents nearby, however I would urge anyone with information to get in touch as a matter of urgency. “Please check any home CCTV or dash-cam footage to see if it captures a group of people in the area in the lead up to the incidents, or after. DI Shish Thind

Anyone with information is urged to report online or use our online webchat function and quote crime reference 35/11040/21. Those without access to the internet should call 101.