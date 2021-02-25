Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson

The family of a mother fighting a rare complication from Covid search for others in a similiar position.

Covid has severely effected Ayesha Bux's brain stem leaving her almost completely paralysed in Addenbrookes Hospital

Her daughter Mina caught coronavirus over Christmas along with her mum. But while Mina recovered Ayesha's condition worsened. The mother of four is still fighting for her life in hospital.

She's jumped so many hurdles, she almost slipped through their fingers twice, she had this damaging fever of 42 degrees she flatlined, where her heart just stopped but after all of those things she's still here. Mina Bux, daughter

Mina visiting her mother in hospital Credit: Family picture

Experts are still trying to understand the complications Covid can produce in rare cases.

We've known for ages that viruses can affect the nervous system in a whole range of ways and we've known every year that when influenza and we have a flu pandemic that a small group of people will develop neurological complications of the flu virus. Dr Aravinthan Varatharaj

Mina holding her mum's hand in hospital

Ayesha, has had her house burgled while she's been in hospital. Jewellery and her car were stolen although some items have been recovered.

If Ayesha pulls through, damage to nerves in her brain stem and spinal cord could leave her permanently paralysed.

Her family say they would like to contact any others dealing with similar Covid effects.