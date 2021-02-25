Thermal cameras 'trained' to spot elephants to help protect species in wild

Elephants at Colchester and Whipsnade Zoo have been captured in thousands of thermal images, as part of a research project to protect the species in the wild.

Cameras were set up around the elephant enclosures to capture the animals in a variety of poses.

Once the cameras have been 'taught' what an elephant looks like, they will be used in the wild to prevent conflict between humans and the animals.

A statement from Colchester Zoo said: "Human-elephant conflict is a major conservation concern in elephant range countries and there is no other low-cost solution available that is capable of generating early warning alerts 24/7, so we are honoured to participate in this study."

Thousands of images were taken at Colchester and Whipsnade Zoos Credit: Colchester Zoo

Thermal images were taken of the elephants doing activities like reaching up to eat and in close proximity to humans, to allow the cameras to see different body shapes.

Currently the cameras are able to accurately distinguish between an elephant and human from 30 metres away.

The technology has also been taught the difference between Colchester's African elephants and Whipsnade's Asian elephants.