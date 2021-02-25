Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Sarah Cooper

Corby and Peterborough have the highest coronavirus infection rates in the country while the number of cases continue to fall across most of the Anglia region.

351 cases per 100,000 in Corby in week up to Feb 21

In Corby, the infection rate is at 351 cases per 100,000- with 254 new cases recorded in the seven days to February 21st. This is up from 317.1 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to February 14.

Not far behind is Peterborough in second place nationally, where the infection rate is u slightly from 262.0 to 264.0, with 534 new cases.

That's in stark contrast to the rest of the region which saw a 16% drop in cases during the same period.

No one is exactly sure why the Northamptonshire town holds the dubious title of topping the Covid league table

Corby's a very industrial town, 20% or more of our workforce work in manufacturing, another 15/16% work in warehousing and distribution, they're the sort of people who cannot work from home, they have to go into work and Corby's geographical location I think, close to other areas with high infection rates, such as Peterborough - I think all of that's playing in to the high incidence rates. Cllr Tom Beattie, Leader, Corby Borough Council

An outbreak at the prison could be one contributing factor to the high rates in Peterborough Credit: ITV News Anglia

In Peterborough, an outbreak at the city's prison is just one of a variety of risk factors.

We do have people going out to frontline jobs, we've got quite a young population and it's our working age adults, particularly towards the younger end, where we have the highest rates of Covid. Many of them live together in houses, many of them have families, so we do see these Covid rates coming down more slowly and we have to work harder in Peterborough to get them down. Dr Liz Robin, Director of Public Health, Peterborough City Council

Peterborough City Council has now launched a campaign using true stories to remind residents not to be complacent.

Peterborough City Council have released an ad campaign urging people to still stick to the rules Credit: Peterborough City Council

Health bosses say Covid rates have halved in the city since the start of lockdown, but the message is still - keep sticking to the rules - to bring infection rates down more quickly.