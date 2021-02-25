Wicksteed Park in Kettering is aiming to be fully open by May, under plans set out by the theme park.

The attractions and rides have been closed throughout lockdown, with the public spaces remaining open for local residents' daily exercise.

The weekend of 22 May should be the first time the park is fully operational this year, although it has been confirmed some rides will be removed permanently ahead of reopening.

The high wire 'clip ‘n’ climb' and zipwire, racing cars and monorail will all be dismantled over the coming months in a bid to reduce operating costs.

Wicksteed Park's reopening plan:

From April 17: some rides to operate at weekends

Weekend of May 22: entire park to open fully, including campsite

Friday, 28 May: official reopening, with the park then open daily through May half-term

By the time the first rides open in April people will be able to meet up to five others, or one other household, in an outdoor setting.

If the government's route out of lockdown goes to plan, by the time the park fully reopens on May 22 there will be no limits on outdoor gatherings, except that groups should not exceed 30 people.

Rachel James, Wicksteed Park’s Head of Sales and Marketing, said: "We are delighted and can’t wait to welcome everyone back to enjoy themselves and have fun after what has been such a difficult year."

The attraction fell into administration last year, but was saved thanks to a fundraising appeal which raised over £370,000.

It has also benefited from the government's Culture Recovery Fund, designed to help arts and entertainment venues survive the pandemic, receiving a grant of £302,700.

Ms James added: "We are still finding our feet in terms of recovering from the effects of the pandemic and have had to make some hard financial decisions affecting a small number of our attractions, some of which were popular with visitors, some not so popular."

"But we are working hard to make the park a better place to visit in every way and hope people are looking forward to coming back to see us as much as we are looking forward to welcoming them."