Nearly half the people in some parts of the Anglia region have been given the first dose of Covid vaccine while it is as low as a quarter in other areas indicating big variations in the rollout.

According to figures released by NHS England, nearly two million people across the Anglia region had at least one coronavirus injection representing nearly 37% of the adult population.

In the Tendring area of north east Essex, 48% of adults had received a first dose but in Luton the figure was as low as 25%.

1,977,234 People in the Anglia region who had a first Covid jab by 21 February

34.7% Percentage of adults in the Anglia region who had a first Covid jab by 21 February

As the vaccine rollout is targeted at older people first, part of the explanation for the differences is that some areas have an older population than others.

In terms of the number of people over 70 who have had the vaccine, Luton was still lowest in the Anglia region with 86.6% of the estimated over 70 population having had an initial jab.

Several parts of the Eastern Counties are thought to reached all people over 70 including Daventry, Ipswich, Rutland, South Northamptonshire and the Uttlesford area of Essex although the data is based on population estimates from 2019.

The full list for each local authority area of the Anglia region is below

The areas of the Anglia region with the lowest percentage of people over the age of 70 given their first dose of Covid vaccine Credit: Data from Public Health England to 21 Feb

The number of first coronavirus vaccine injections given in each local authority area of the Anglia region up to Sunday 21 February with percentage of adults over 18 in brackets

Tendring - 57,462 (48.0%)

East Suffolk - 94,312 (46.6%)

North Norfolk - 40,374 (45.6%)

Mid Suffolk - 38,135 (45.2%)

Babergh - 33,137 (44.5%)

King's Lynn and West Norfolk - 52,864 (43.4%)

Breckland - 47,244 (41.8%)

Broadland - 44,292 (41.5%)

South Norfolk - 46,462 (41.4%)

Maldon - 21,875 (41.3%)

Gt Yarmouth - 32,156 (40.5%)

West Suffolk - 54,201 (38.5%)

Hertsmere - 30,573 (38.3%)

Rochford - 26,885 (38.2%)

Castle Point - 27,580 (37.8%)

South Cambridgeshire - 45,937 (37.3%)

Ipswich - 39,234 (37.0%)

Three Rivers - 26,150 (36.3%)

Fenland - 29,458 (36.1%)

Rutland - 11,433 (35.6%)

East Cambridgeshire - 24,827 (35.4%)

Colchester - 53,874 (34.9%)

Bedford - 46,083 (34.8%)

Daventry - 23,605 (34.7%)

Kettering - 27,183 (34.6%)

East Northamptonshire - 25,750 (34.6%)

Southend - 48,527 (33.8%)

Huntingdonshire - 47,624 (33.7%)

Wellingborough - 20,633 (33.7%)

Braintree - 40,136 (33.5%)

Epping Forest - 34,516 (33.2%)

North Hertfordshire - 34,690 (33.2%)

South Northamptonshire - 24,418 (32.9%)

Chelmsford - 45,955 (32.8%)

Harlow - 21,252 (32.5%)

Norwich - 36,855 (32.2%)

East Hertfordshire - 37,340 (32.0%)

Dacorum - 38,234 (32.0%)

Uttlesford - 22,469 (31.7%)

St Albans - 35,219 (31.6%)

Central Bedfordshire - 70,849 (31.5%)

Brentwood - 19,107 (31.4%)

Stevenage - 20,626 (30.5%)

Northampton - 51,696 (30.3%)

Watford - 21,953 (30.1%)

Basildon - 42,762 (29.8%)

Broxbourne - 21,879 (29.1%)

Peterborough - 43,330 (28.8%)

Milton Keynes - 55,325 (27.6%)

Cambridge - 27,725 (27.5%)

Welwyn Hatfield - 25,651 (26.3%)

Corby - 14,241 (26.2%)

Thurrock - 33,935 (26.2%)

Luton - 39,201 (25.2%)

The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and Milton Keynes