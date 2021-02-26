Body discovered at Bawburgh Lakes in Norfolk thought to be missing man

The body of a man has been discovered by police near Bawburgh Lakes in Norwich, Norfolk.

Officers found the man inside a van at around 5:50pm on Thursday, 25th February.

Formal identification is still yet to take place, however it's thought to be 55-year-old James Gray, and his family have been informed.

Mr Gray had been missing from Norwich since Monday 22nd February.

Police are currently treating the death as unexplained, but say it is not believed to be suspicious.

An inquest will take place in due course.