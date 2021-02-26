The weekly number of new coronavirus infections in the Anglia region has fallen below 100 cases per 100,000 people for the first time since 22 October.

The figures from Public Health England for the week to Sunday 22 February showed 7,280 positive tests for coronavirus in the Anglia region compared to 8,843 the week before.

That represents an infection rate of 99.8 cases per 100,000 across the region although some areas are higher than others.

7,281 Number of positive Covid tests in the Anglia region in the week to 22 Feb

99.8 Number of positive Covid cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 22 Feb

The infection rate in the region peaked at 842 cases per 100,000 in early January.

The daily number of positive tests for Covid-19 in the Anglia region during the pandemic Credit: Data from Public Health England

The NHS reported on Friday that a further 27 patients has died with coronavirus in hospitals in the Anglia region. That was the lowest daily figure reported by NHS England for the region since just after Christmas.

The number of patients being treated in hospital on Thursday 25 February was 1,344 which is 20% fewer than a week ago.

The number of hospital patients in at it lowest level since before Christmas.

