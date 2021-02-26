East of England leisure industry cautiously prepares for summer re-opening

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Sarah Cooper

The tourism, leisure and entertainment industries in the East of England are tentatively gearing up for a return to business as usual in the summer.

Under the government's roadmap out of coronavirus restrictions a number of milestone dates have been announced although there will be a review between each one before any measures are finally relaxed.

Up to six people will be allowed to meet outdoors from 29 March along with the re-opening of outdoor sport and leisure facilities. Outdoor attractions may re-open and hospitality venue will be able to serve outdoor no earlier than 12 April. The government is working towards 17 May for the re-opening of indoor venues and some large events with limited audiences.

The aim is for all restrictions to be lifted no earlier than 21 June in time for the summer season. All dates will be reviewed against four tests regarding the spread of coronavirus infections and their impact on the NHS.

It's possible that some outdoor attraction may be able to re-open on 12 April Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Cresset is an entertainment and conference venue in Peterborough.

Penny Hansen is the Head of Commercial Activity at the Cresset said there some apprehension: "It's been so long since we've been able to be in a room with so many people for whatever reason, so I think we need to make sure people feel safe and people feel confident coming back."

Jason Lunn at the East of England showground, also in Peterborough, was a little more forthright.

I would wear a pink tutu if you told me to, if we could be open. I'll do whatever we need to do to reopen. Jason Lunn, East of England Showground

Mr Lunn said: "For us the big date is 17 May because we can have 4,000 outside and 1,000 inside, and then the bigger date is the 21 June when the gloves come off but maybe not the masks.

"Those that want to go out will do what they need to do to go out."

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Tanya Mercer

The roadmap to easing lockdown measures in England over the next few months Credit: PA Graphics

The Norwich Theatre Royal expects it will take some time before they can get back to full operations.

Stephen Crocker, the theatre's Chief Executive said: "No theatre venue exists in isolation, we rely upon lots of artists, companies, touring producers who bring their shows to us, so we're just starting to work that out at the moment.

"I very much hope that that gradual reawakening will begin from June, but I'm in absolutely no doubt that there is going to be a little bit of a time lag before we get back up to our full operation."