Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Charlie Frost

A mother in Ipswich says she's terrified of being left homeless as her family home is being sold from underneath her following the death of her severely brain damaged daughter. Daisy Lowe-Martin needed round-the-clock care following an injury at Ipswich Hospital when she was eight weeks old. The hospital accepted 90% liability, and paid out £1.8 million to pay for Daisy's care for the rest of her life.

When Daisy died at the age of seven, the NHS is now asking for £500,000 of the compensation money back.

Daisy Lowe-Martin was left brain damaged after being injured at Ipswich hospital when she was eight weeks old Credit: Family photograph

Daisy's mother Katherine Coulson says her family are now a month away from losing the home they bought so it could be adapted to meet Daisy's future needs.

But that never happened because a month after moving in Daisy suddenly passed away.

Daisy was born prematurely in 2012. While she was being cared for at Ipswich Hospital she suffered an injury at 8 weeks old . It left her severely brain damaged, unable to speak or move or eat independently. In 2016, the hospital admitted 90 % liability for the injury and the process began to try to work out financial compensation for Daisy.

The Trust which runs Ipswich Hospital says this takes a long time because, it's hard to assess the damages of a brain injury until a child is in their teens. So before they reached a final settlement, the Trust paid Daisy 'interim payments' of a value of £1.8 million.

Daisy died just six weeks before a final settlement was agreed and now a national body called NHS Resolution is asking for half a million pounds back.

Daisy Lowe-Martin was awarded £1.8m to pay for future care but now she has died the NHS has asked for £500,000 back Credit: Family photographs

Katherine Coulson said: 'It doesn't feel fair because what happens to me and my small children now?

"Okay they're not ill, but my daughter has lost her best friend, her sister at 5 years old.

"Where's the justice in that? Where's the justice for Daisy and where's the justice for my family?"

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust said "The settlement reached was agreed by all parties to be just, fair and appropriate in all circumstances. We are sorry Daisy's family are in difficulties and we hope they are resolved soon." The NHS says now Daisy has died the money should go to support another family in need.