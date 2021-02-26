The family of a Norwich City fan who left £100 in his will for the Canaries players to have a round of drinks have made another generous donation.

Barrie Greaves, who was a former history teacher at Cromer High School, died in December 2019 at the age of 83.

He made the gesture to the Norwich players as a thank you for entertaining him through the years.

The Walks, the home of King's Lynn Town. Credit: ITV News Anglia

His family have now made a "sizable" four-figure donation to non-league King's Lynn Town who are struggling to afford to complete the rest of the National League season.

The Linnets' chairman Stephen Cleeve last week admitted to ITV News Anglia playing on would be a "pointless exercise" due to the huge costs needed to finish the campaign.

However, the club have now set up a donation scheme to try and raise much-needed funds.

Mr Greaves was a big follower of local football, and his daughter Dr Sarah Greaves says he would have wanted the Linnets "to survive."

"I saw the plea from King's Lynn because I follow them and I try and keep up with what's happening, and I thought: 'Do you know what, dad would have liked that'," Sarah said.

"He would have wanted a see a local team survive."

Chairman Stephen Cleeve added: "I cannot thank enough Dr Greaves and her family for making this considerable donation to the club in its hour of need . It is really greatly appreciated by us all and is a huge shot in the arm for all concerned. I look forward to welcoming Sarah and her guests to The Walks as soon as supporters are allowed to enter grounds again."