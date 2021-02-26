MP calls for higher alcohol duty for supermarkets to help local pubs

Giles Watling, the Conservative MP for Clacton, is calling for different rates of duty on alcohol to stop supermarkets undercutting pubs with cheap booze.

Mr Watling raised the issue at Prime Minister's Question Time in the House of Commons and was told by Boris Johnson that the Chancellor would be looking at the findings into the review of beer duty.

The MP told the Commons: "Pubs have been closing all over Britain for decades now, tearing the hearts out of communities. This terrible pandemic has made things even worse. Part of the problem is undercutting by cheap supermarket booze."

He called for differentiation of duty in favour of on-sales which he said "could deliver great benefits to pubs in communities such as Clacton, at nil cost to the taxpayer."

The Prime Minister said: "There is just such a review being carried out after consulting pub owners, brewers and others, and I know that the Chancellor is looking very closely at the findings."

The Clacton MP Giles Watling asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson about different alcohol duty rates to help pubs. Credit: House of Commons

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak is due to present his second Budget on Wednesday 3 March. In the 2020 Budget, he froze duty rates on beer, wine, cider and spirits.