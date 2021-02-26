There are no trains in or out of London King’s Cross for the next three days as the latest stage of the East Coast upgrade takes place.

Changes are being made to the tracks and signals until Sunday (28 February) evening.

The works form a major part of a project costing in excess of £1 billion to improve journeys between London, Cambridge, Peterborough and the North.

£1.2 billion upgrade to the East Coast Main Line.

People with essential journeys are being urged to check before making a journey.

Services to or from St Pancras International via Finsbury Park are also affected.

Friday

Trains to and from Cambridge and Peterborough will start and end at Potters Bar. Trains to and from Welwyn Garden City will start and end at New Barnet and services to and from Stevenage via Hertford North will start and end at Gordon Hill.

Saturday

Trains to and from Cambridge and Peterborough will start and end at Stevenage. Trains to and from Stevenage via Hertford North will start and end at Gordon Hill.

Sunday

Trains to and from Cambridge and Peterborough will start and end at Hitchin. Services to and from Stevenage via Hertford North will be extended to Letchworth Garden City and will start and end at Gordon Hill.