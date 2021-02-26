School children in Bedford get special virtual visit from Mr Motivator

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson

Children at a school in Bedford had a very special visitor to help them with their Friday fitness.

Mr Motivator paid a virtual visit to Cranfield Academy to get staff, children and their families up and moving.

The fitness fanatic has been preaching a gospel of positivity on our TVs since long before the children at Cranfield were born, and said he couldn't wait until lockdown was over to get involved.

The children were able to watch Mr Motivator online. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Teachers at the school have been holding an activity day to reward pupils for their efforts over the past months.

Children of key workers were able to workout together, while other pupils were able to join in at home, including thousands of children from five different schools.

I was really excited to simply drop Mr Motivator an email and ask him if he would do something with out children to motivate them and to keep them energised and to have some fun and he's been very kind in doing so and we've been able to invite all of the other local lower schools and primary schools to join in the fun as well. Joe Piatczanyn, Cranfield Academy

Mr Motivator stepped up to help with the youngsters' physical and mental health, and to help them have plenty of fun!

Here's what the children at Cranfield thought of their visitor:

The return to school early next month will allow children to get back to more exercise. in this corner of Bedfordshire, they've had a bit of a head start- thanks to Mr Motivator.

Children across the region will be returning to school next month. Credit: ITV News Anglia