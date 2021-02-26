St Ives murder victim named

Police investigating the death of a woman in St Ives have named the victim.

The victim has not yet been formally identified, but police believe it to be 59-year-old Wieslawa Mierzejewska.

She was found dead at a house on Norris Road at around 7:30am on Monday, 22nd February.

A post-mortem was inconclusive and we are awaiting the results of further tests.

Her son, 40-year-old Ernest Grusza, has been charged with murder. He will appear at Cambridge Crown Court on March 26th.