The job with the best view in Norfolk? Search for new Holkham beach warden

Watch Rob Setchell's full report

When bosses at Norfolk's historic Holkham estate advertised for a new beach warden, they expected a lot of applicants.

Among the tantalising prospects for potential wardens; the chance to play a key role in conservation work, welcome thousands of visitors and enjoy some of the most beautiful scenery Norfolk has to offer.

What they were not expecting is their job advert to make some rather cheeky national headlines.

Holkham beach attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. Credit: ITV News Anglia

But a brief mention of a requirement to patrol the nearby nudist beach was enough to alert The Sun newspaper.

Natural reserve director Jake Fiennes, brother of actor Ralph, said he was surprised but that he hoped the publicity would help attract the perfect candidate for a vital role.

I didn't realise we'd made page three but it is a very important role as I see it. Jake Fiennes Director, Holkham National Nature Reserve

"With 800,000 people, in 500,000 cars with 300,000 dogs coming to a nature reserve of national importance, it's really key that we explain to them that they are coming to a very special place.

"They can have a wonderful time here but they must also look after it and be aware what's going on around them."

Staff at Holkham say they want to employ someone with passion, energy and attention to detail. Applications close next week.