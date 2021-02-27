The funeral of Captain Sir Tom Moore has taken place in Bedfordshire.

Church bells rang out across the East in tribute to Bedfordshire's most famous fundraiser, while his family attended a private service at Bedford Crematorium at midday.

A three-round gun salute by a firing party was carried out, before the coffin was carried into the building by soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment.

The C-47 Dakota, part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, performed a special flypast in honour of the World War Two veteran.

We often talked about milestones in your life and we laughed about the possibility of you reaching 100 years. You said it is just a number and right to the end you ignored the number. Daddy, I am so proud of you, what you achieved your whole life and especially in the last year. You may be gone, but your message and spirit lives on. Lucy Teixeira, Captain Tom's daughter

The 100-year-old raised almost £33m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine.

He died in hospital on 2 February after being treated for coronavirus and pneumonia.

The funeral cortege set off from his home and a number of special items were placed on Captain Tom's coffin, including a replica of his service cap from the Second World War and a wreath from the Yorkshire Regiment.

Captain Tom won the nation's hearts with his fundraising walk in his garden in Bedfordshire. Credit: PA

The service opened with the charity single Sir Tom recorded with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care Choir, 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

His daughter Lucy Teixeira then paid tribute to Sir Tom, followed by speeches from Captain Tom's grandchildren and daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore.

The service was brought to a close by a bugler sounding The Last Post, followed by a minute's silence.

An online book of condolence has been opened for people to pay their respects.